VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported a confirmed COVID-19 case increase of 10 Friday, increasing the total case amount to 7,783, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported its COVID-19-related death toll at 141 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,814 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of two from the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county reported 377 hospitalizations as well.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 289 COVID-19-related deaths in the past year. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The hospital has 13 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients within its care, one more than the day prior, while it has discharged 1,531 COVID-19 positive patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate the public, reporting that it has vaccinated 30,451 people.
