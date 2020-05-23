VALDOSTA – Cases of COVID-19 have increased by one in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 1 p.m. Saturday update.
GDPH reports 232 confirmed cases with four deaths and 44 hospitalizations. The 9 a.m. update reported 42 hospitalizations. The state had listed five Lowndes deaths for most of the past week; state officials said one Lowndes death had been counted twice.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
