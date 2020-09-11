Lowndes absentee ballots to be sent by Sept. 20

VALDOSTA – Local absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election will soon be on the move.
During the monthly meeting of the Lowndes County Board of Elections this week, Deb Cox, county supervisor of elections, said absentee ballots for the November elections will be all be sent to Lowndes County residents by Sept 20.
Absentee ballot participation has increased across the nation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and voters should have more than a month to vote by mail if they choose to avoid the polls Nov 3.
Cox said her office has applied for a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to provide additional measures for the presidential election.
If awarded funds from the grant, the primary use would be for installing ballot drop boxes around the county and security cameras required to go with them, Cox said.
The board of elections has a ballot drop box outside its front door at 2808 N. Oak St. Other possible uses for the grant funding would be money for mailing out absentee ballots after-hours, Cox said, and a possible "COVID-19 bonus" for poll workers who work the election.
“It would give them a little extra incentive to get them to work,” she said.
Cox told election board members that the county needs about 80 more poll workers for the presidential election and poll worker training begins Saturday, Sept. 12.
