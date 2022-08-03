Lowndes 4-Hers place in state

VALDOSTA – Three Lowndes County 4-H members returned home after placing top four in their project areas at Georgia 4-H State Congress.
Olivia Balzer placed second in the poultry and egg science project, Drew Barnes was third in wildlife and marine science and Hunter Wills placed fourth in sports, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
The final score is a combination of their 12-minute project presentation and a portfolio record book of their 4-H activities for the past year. The three 4-Hers competing at state had previously won the honor to compete at District 4-H Project Achievement in February at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
For 79 years, State Congress has "been the premier competitive and recognition event for high school age Georgia 4-Hers," representatives said.
Held each year in Atlanta, State Congress is a four-day event that hosts various contests and honors state 4-H winners in a variety of projects and competitions.
As state board representative, Janey Miller was installed at the leadership banquet where she received her official state officer green jacket. As part of the nine-member board, she will represent Georgia 4-H at various events across the state as well as help plan and conduct state 4-H events such as fall forum, senior conference and state council.
Other activities for the week included tours of the Atlanta area and a reception for students to meet with 4-H donors, legislators and UGA administrators. State 4-H Congress is coordinated by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension Georgia 4-H program and financially supported by donors and contributors to the Georgia 4-H Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.