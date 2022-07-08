Lowndes 4-Hers attend state council

VALDOSTA – Five Lowndes County 4-Hers recently attended the annual State 4-H Council held at Rock Eagle.
"Delegates participated in leadership workshops, taught community service projects, elected a new state board and enjoyed fun evening recreation," 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Olivia Balzer received a $1,000 Georgia 4-H Foundation scholarship at State Council. She will attend the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences this fall studying veterinary science.
Balzer is the daughter of Edward and Nicole Balzer.
Balzer, a graduate, and Janey Miller, rising 12th grader, of Lowndes High School were honored at the annual meeting and banquet of the state Master 4-H Club.
Master 4-H status "is the highest honor a Georgia 4-H can achieve," representatives said. Balzer was honored as a scholarship recipient and Miller was honored as a state project winner at the 2021 State 4-H Congress.
More than 500 motivational origami hearts were created from more than 400 Georgia 4-Hers during the community service project workshop sessions. The origami hearts will be sent for distribution from a youth organization working to uplift residents affected by COVID-19 in New York.
Miller, Drew Barnes and Hunter Wills assisted with leading the workshop.
