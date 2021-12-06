Lowndes 4-Her named national representative

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-Her Janey Miller, a Lowndes High School student, attended the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Miller won her trip to National 4-H Congress this summer when she placed first in her project areas at State 4-H Congress, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Her state project was in performing art general. She is a member of the Georgia Bridgemen, the Lowndes High School marching band, and performed an original routine.
Dan Clark, New York Times bestselling author to the “Chicken Soup for the Soul'' series, and Dr. Carrie Castille, director of the National Institute of Food & Agriculture, were the event keynote speakers.
"National 4-H Congress is the premier national event for 4-H members to network with 1,000 other 4-H members from around the country, Canada and Puerto Rico, representatives said.
While at Congress, Miller engaged in leadership, global awareness and citizenship activities, attended educational workshops, toured Atlanta attractions and heard from world-renowned speakers.
She is one of only 10 to be selected in South Georgia, representatives said.
She is the daughter of Tony and Melinda Miller of Valdosta.
