Lowndes 4-H hosts day camp

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-H teen leaders are preparing for summer day camp which they will host for rising fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh graders Tuesday through Thursday June 28, 29, and 30.
The 2022 camp has a “Go Wild” safari theme and will feature games, sports, crafts, adventure course, water slide and a lot of hands-on learning, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
Summer day camp gives youth the opportunity to build new friendships with peers in the county while having fun completing daily challenges. The event will run from 1-5 p.m.
Cost of $25 per student includes games, snacks, crafts and all activities.
To register, contact the Lowndes County Extension office, 2102 E. Hill Ave., phone (229) 333-5185, or email uge4185@uga.edu.
