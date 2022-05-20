Lowndes 4-H hosts day camp

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.