Lowndes 4-H earns top honors

VALDOSTA – A word to describe Lowndes 4-H at District Project Achievement held recently at Rock Eagle 4-H Center was undoubtedly, successful.
In preparation for District Project Achievement, 4-Hers choose a project area of interest, research a relevant topic and write and present a presentation, 4-H representatives said in a statement. Through this process, 4-Hers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record-keeping and other skills. The record-keeping component promotes independent-thinking, research and implementation.
Lowndes 4-H carried five 4-Hers to this year’s project achievement. The five Lowndes 4-Hers competing in their respective project: Olivia Balzer, Poultry; Drew Barnes, Wildlife and Marine Science; Lily Hayward, Physical, Biological and Earth Science; Janey Miller, General Recreation; and Hunter Wills, Sports.
The five competitors all placed in the top two tiers. There were three first-place winners: Barnes, Balzer and Wills; they will advance to state competition in Atlanta later this summer. Second-place winners are Hayward and Miller. They competed against other 4-Hers from 40 counties across Southwest District, representatives said.
"In addition to outstanding project honors, Lowndes 4-H won three district awards: outstanding community service led by a 4-Her, outstanding community service led by a team of 4-Hers and outstanding marketing of 4-H," representatives said.
Miller completed an excellent year of service on the Southwest District board of directors, representatives said.
"We also celebrated Olivia Balzer at the senior 4-H reception for her accomplishments achieved during her overall 4-H career. She received her 4-H graduation cord at the reception," representatives said.
“Our 4-Hers represented Lowndes County 4-H exceptionally well and we cannot be more proud of them. They all worked super hard in their project and was very dedicated,” Lowndes 4-H Agent Grace Chauncey said.
