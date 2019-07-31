Lowndes 4-H member wins state honor

VALDOSTA — Daniel Peterson was the winner from Lowndes County who attended the 77th Annual State 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
The 4-H Congress is the premier competitive and recognition event for high school-age Georgia 4-H’ers.
Peterson, son of Stephanie Peterson, competed in the poultry and egg science project receiving first place, organization representatives said.
He received the title of Master 4-Her and will receive a reward trip to National 4-H Congress this fall in Atlanta.
Congress is the high point of the 4-H year, bringing young people together from across the state for four days of activities, organizers said.
Peterson joined more than 250 other district winners competing in 50 project areas. The four-day event was paid for by state sponsors in various project areas.
In addition to project competitions, the group went on special tours, spent an evening at Six Flags Over Georgia and attended formal banquets and receptions.
More than 750 4-H competitors, donors, family, extension staff and supporters were on hand for the annual banquet where winners were spotlighted and recognized for their achievements.
The week culminated with recognizing more than 125 4-H special events winners, 50 4-H Project winners and 30 4-H Scholarship recipients.
Attending 4-H State Congress with Daniel Peterson were Lowndes County 4-H volunteer and parent, Stephanie Peterson, and Lowndes County 4-H Agent Lynn Hall.
For more information about 4-H in Lowndes County, contact the County Extension Office at (229) 333-5185 or visit www.ugaextension.com/lowndes.
