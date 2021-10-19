VALDOSTA — Lowe’s hosts a walk-in hiring event at its regional distribution center to fill more than 100 jobs.
Apply in-person from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, Lowe’s distribution center, 1550 Commerce Drive, company officials said in a statement.
The event is part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,200 supply chain associates across 19 distribution facilities nationwide. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 store and distribution center associates into permanent roles last year, company officials said.
Candidates (18 and older) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.
