VALDOSTA — Lowe’s hosts a walk-in hiring event at its distribution center to hire more than 120 new operations team members.
Lowe’s is hiring full-time team members for day, night and weekend shifts, company representatives said in a statement.
Apply in-person 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18,at Lowe’s distribution center, 1550 Commerce Drive.
Company representative said no experience, resume or reservation are needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.
The event is part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,600 supply chain associates at 17 distribution centers across the U.S. to round out its teams this spring and summer, the busiest season for home improvement.
Candidates (18 and older) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.
Lowe’s provides competitive pay and offers performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.
Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s, company representatives said.
Lowe’s offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match and an employee stock purchase plan. On-site amenities are available at the distribution center, including a health center.
Visit jobs.lowes.com to learn more about career opportunities near you.
