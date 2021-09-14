'Love Your River' cleanup scheduled

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta and WWALS Watershed Coalition are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county, at Troupville boat ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 Georgia/Florida line on the Withlacoochee River, and in Valdosta with two cleanup sites on One-Mile Branch.
Volunteers are needed to sign up for the event which is scheduled 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, organizers said in a statement. No boat is required, although if a person wants to bring a boat, there are water cleanup opportunities at each river location and some of the creeks.
Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellant, a refillable water bottle and an emergency phone number. Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided, as well as drinking water and snacks, but people should bring their own, organizers said.
Organizers also stress volunteers maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people not in the household and should wear a mask when near people not in their household. Extra masks will be available upon request.
City Cleanup Sites
– VSU/Drexel Park (One Mile Branch).
– Lee Street Pond (One Mile Branch).
County Cleanup Sites
– Troupville Boat Ramp.
– Mozell Spells Site, Highway 31 Georgia/Florida line.
The effort will be part of Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The annual Georgia Waterway Cleanup is expected to once again be the largest single volunteer effort to beautify Georgia’s water resources, organizers said.
For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division, (229) 259-3530.
