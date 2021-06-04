“A Quiet Place II” (Drama/Thriller: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe Noah Jupe and Cillian Murphy
Director: John Krasinski
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, terror and bloody/disturbing imagery)
Movie Review: “A Quiet Place II” offers more insight as to how some extraterrestrial dog-like beings landed on Earth and began killing anything that makes a sound.
Otherwise, this is a continuation of “A Quiet Place” (2018), which was also directed by John Krasinski. The sequel, like its prequel, is full of action and suspenseful moments. Those elements and a talented cast make it a worthy venture.
Evelyn Abbott (Blunt) is the matriarch of her nomad family. She and her children, Regan (Simmonds), Marcus (Jupe) and newborn baby, search for safety. They are constantly avoiding aggressively brutal, assassin alien dogs that killed their father Lee (Krasinski) and the family’s third child. However, humanity is just as dangerous. People are no longer the same, having become more savage in 474 days.
“A Quiet Place II” is the continuation of a family’s survival. A mother and three children must survive harsh conditions. Their condition appears more dire, but at least, an old family friend Emmett, played by Cillian Murphy, arrives to help.
The script scores with its ability to use words wisely. Characters must remain quiet to stay safe, so the dialogue must matter in each scene. Many scenes are action-related moments where fewer words are necessary, and the cast makes good use of their characters' actions and words.
“A Quiet Place II” brings all of the intensity of its prequel while still leaving unanswered questions about the extraterrestrial monsters and how the rest of the world is faring. Its scope is small. This is acceptable but it creates a curiosity about the rest of the world.
The last third of the movie is the most intense, offering plenty of anxiety-filled scenes for audiences. The conclusion has an open ending, indicating a future sequel. If the sequel is engagingly scary as this one, people will come.
Grade: B (Still an interesting place, too.)
“Cruella” (Crime: 2 hours, 14 minutes)
Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea and Mark Strong
Director: Craig Gillespie
Rated: PG-13 (Violence and thematic elements)
Movie Review: “Cruella” is a live-action prequel-sequel to the 1961 animated movie “One Hundred and One Dalmatians."
Disney has become effective at making past animated movies live-action movies. The plot is a lively one but it is as intriguing as it is unoriginal. However, a talented cast and plenty of attractive visuals cover up the lackluster parts.
Estella (Stone) is a young woman who was born with half a head of black hair and the other half white. After her mother’s untimely death, Estella joins con artists Jasper (Fry) and Horace (Hauser) on the streets of London, and later works with flamboyant clothier Artie (McCrea).
Her dream is to design clothes. As an adult, she later stumbles into a job working for the self-absorbed Baroness (Thompson), a ruthless and arrogant clothing designer. Working for The Baroness, Estella learns of her past, a history that turns her into a youthfully devious Cruella de Vil.
“Cruella” is hardly original. It takes some of the best moments from better movies and combines them into this one. Think of this screenplay as “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) with a “Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) plot twist involving paternal heritage.
This is a shame because “Cruella” boasts the splendid talents of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The movie’s best is watching these ladies challenge each other. Each brings a distinct edge to her character that is addicting. They and others behave in ways that enliven their interactions.
The visual effects and set designs are also fetching aspects. One would not expect any less from Director Craig Gillespie. He gave audiences the well-done “I, Tonya” (2017) and “Lars and the Real Girl” (2007). Gillespie’s movies thrive on character relations, usually very vibrant people. He achieves this again.
That written, “Cruella” is a pompous and bloated story that lacks creativity. It also is a shame that the snowflake society of today never lets Cruella become evil enough. Apparently, no one wants to watch an evil mastermind kill dalmatians to make attire. Thus, the true villain here is Thompson’s The Baroness. She easily steals scenes and has a much more interesting narrative.
Still, “Cruella” entertains mightily because of certain aspects. A talented cast, great set designs and fabulous costumes shine. They provide an enjoyable, albeit part of a derivative story, take on the animated classic.
Grade: B- (Cruella is good but not evil enough as her name suggests.)
