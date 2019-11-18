Lots of sunshine on the way

VALDOSTA — Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are on the way for South Georgia, forecasters say.
The next week should be " dry all the way through Friday," said Dan Kottlowski, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
A low-pressure area will keep temperatures slightly below average early in the week, said Don Harrigan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The weather service expects Valdosta high temperatures early in the week to settle in the upper 60s, with lows in the lower 40s. The normal average high for Valdosta for this time of year is 72 with an average low of 47, Kottlowski said.
After Wednesday, a building high-pressure system will start driving temperatures up, with highs in the low 70s by the weekend, both forecasters said.
Rain isn't expected until the weekend, when a cold front moves through, Kottlowski said, bringing a chance of showers and a remote chance of "isolated" thunderstorms.
Neither meteorologist expects much of a chance of widespread severe weather this week.
Valdosta has seen 1.61 inches of rain so far this month, which is above normal, Kottlowski said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
