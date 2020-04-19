VALDOSTA — Looking back on school years, memories of football games, dances and, of course, graduation come to mind.
What will the students of 2020 look back on as the COVID-19 pandemic takes their school year?
This would have been the year Katelyn “Katie” Lancaster would have graduated from Valdosta High School. While she will still get her diploma, it will be far from traditional.
“Although in many ways I was already preparing to leave high school, COVID-19 robbed me of my chance to say goodbye. I lost most of my last soccer season. I spent weeks planning a dance that will never happen. I didn’t get the opportunity to savor my last days in high school and just enjoy being around my friends and teachers,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster watched as her calendar of events that had once been so full became blank. An active member of many clubs and sports, she found the cancellations to be both “surprisingly pleasant and incredibly frustrating.”
“While it’s disappointing that all these events I’ve been looking forward to aren’t going to happen, I’ve really enjoyed the freedom to pencil whatever I like into my schedule,” Lancaster said. “Well, whatever I like that doesn’t involve human interaction.”
Now faced with virtually finishing her senior year, Lancaster is missing out on the only style of learning she’s ever known.
“Virtual learning is a poor substitute for in-person instruction, but the teachers at VHS have done a great job of making it work. I think it’s the best we can do in a bad situation,” she said. “For me personally, it’s more efficient than traditional school – I have fewer distractions at home, so I work faster – but I miss casual conversation with my teachers and friends. Virtual learning is lonely learning.”
While missing graduation hits everyone, for Lancaster, it means she may never get to stand in front of her classmates as valedictorian.
“I’m really disappointed at the cancellations, and a little angry – no matter how many times I remind myself there’s no point in being mad at a virus that’s not even alive,” she said. “These events are important milestones, and I’m missing them. Especially graduation. It stings that I dedicated four years towards becoming valedictorian and may not even get to give my valedictorian speech.”
To keep her social life active, Lancaster has taken to social media, video chatting and texting to keep in touch with friends and regularly does ab workouts with her sister and runs.
As for the future, Lancaster plans to major in biomedical engineering.
Bryer Touchton has attended school within the Lowndes County system his entire life, yet it will now end on an unusual note as he finishes his time at Lowndes High School online.
A football player and AP student, Touchton was a “little bit upset” when he was told school would not be continuing on campus this academic year.
“I take a lot of AP classes so I was worried about the end of the year tests,” Touchton said. “My teachers have been able to keep us connected.”
Touchton said his calculus teacher set them on the path of doing classes from home immediately and his other teachers soon followed suit. He now has one block each day, Monday through Thursday.
As a more face-to-face learner, Touchton said he’s faced a bit of a learning curve with online class, but feels everything is running smoothly now.
He was also caught off guard when his milestone events, such as prom and graduation, would not be happening on their assigned dates.
“I know a lot of people are upset about that. That’s something that’s going to hurt down the road,” Touchton said. “I’m still a little bit angry because I had a lot of family planning to be in town but they (Lowndes) have promised us some sort of graduation.”
During his downtime, Touchton has been working on his family farm and chatting with his friends via Zoom or phone and noted he frequently checks in with his fellow football players.
“It was heartbreaking. Unlike a lot of my friends, I got to finish my year of sports, but a lot of my friends will never play their final game,” Touchton said.
Touchton said he hopes to attend Mercer University but added he would return for a high school graduation ceremony even if scheduled after he’s left for college.
As for what he wants other people to know about teens going through this situation, he said he doesn’t anticipate it will hold any of them back.
“We are going to be upset about it obviously, but we can handle it,” Touchton said. “It won’t cause any major setbacks.”
Fellow Lowndes senior Riley Johnson said in the beginning he was almost excited because he viewed it as an “early summer.”
However, as he watched things progressively get worse, he’s found himself missing his normal life.
“It was just kind of unexpected,” Johnson said. “Especially graduation. It was really hard to comprehend not having a graduation. I thought it’d be cool to go up on stage and look out at the crowd and, during those few seconds, have flashbacks of your time in school. You think of everything when you graduate.”
Johnson had also gotten a date to the prom just a couple of weeks before the pandemic occurred with a girl who ordered two prom dresses that are now just sitting in her room.
“We still have plans to try to do something special on what would have been prom day,” Johnson said. “I want it to be special.”
Adding even further milestones missed, Johnson’s 18th birthday fell on March 19, which meant he spent his day sitting at home playing video games.
While Johnson said he wasn’t planning a big party or anything, he had planned to hang out with his friends.
“I do miss seeing them but I know it’s for their safety and ours,” Johnson said.
In early January, Johnson was accepted to Georgia Southern University and has completed his orientation and registration for dorms. He plans to enter into a major within the technology field. While he may miss his friends right now, he said many of his friends are also going to Southern.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
