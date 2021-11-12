VALDOSTA – Chad Martin, Tekisha O’Quinn and Dee Alexander agree on one thing: Valdosta needs to change.
For Martin, change is bringing more equipment for children to play at Scott Park — a swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
For O’Quinn, change is fixing potholes in the roads, getting more personable police officers and bringing more safety to her community around Park Chase Apartments.
For Alexander, change is finding more ways to combat COVID-19 in the school systems.
These are three opinions expressed by people surveyed by David Jonathan “D.J.” Davis and the Action Sociology Anthropology Club at Valdosta State University in the southside of the city.
The group led the charge to change Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard and celebrated that success during an Oct. 30 ceremony.
At one point, Action planned on making its next project another street name change. That plan is still in the works but Davis said he wants to make sure people are telling Action and the City of Valdosta what to change rather than vice versa.
The group survey includes residents of Park Chase, Brittany Woods and Lincoln Park.
The group wants to survey at least 500 residents — “a small sample size” — between the north and south sides of Valdosta by Nov. 15.
“This will give us an opportunity to gather all this information, go to (Valdosta) City Council and say, ‘Hey, we need this or we need that,’” Davis said.
The survey asks people what issues they believe need focus (such as affordable housing, policing, safety, etc.), rating them based on their priority and writing in other issues.
Though the city has given people options to report infrastructure and social issues, things still slip through the cracks, Davis said, adding that’s the best part about gathering qualitative and quantitative data.
“When you go to council meetings, they don’t know there’s a problem,” he said. “They don’t know if your street’s torn up or if your pipes need fixing on your road. Do they know what social issues are going on and what the community needs?”
Davis said the City of Valdosta is growing fast, so the information is needed to show what it can do better in its growth. Davis said he wants everyone to have the chance to be heard.
From what he's heard so far, people want a focus on housing regulations/housing standards for apartments.
People need better housing so they’re not dealing with mold growth in their homes or burned down/condemned buildings with no plans to be addressed
It’s just not a stable situation for everyone, Chad Martin said.
Davis and ACTION is looking to hear from as many people as possible and are asking people who fill out the survey to send it to djdavis@valdosta.edu.
