Longtime EMS director Brogdon dies

VALDOSTA — Timothy Brogdon, who helped spearhead Lowndes County's emergency medical service and headed local EMS services for decades, died Sunday at home. He was 67.
He was born in December 1951 in Lakeland. He attended Valdosta High School, where he graduated in 1969.
At the urging of his firefighter father, Brogdon, a Valdosta State College student, was among the first to register with the new EMS program in 1971. At the time it was a joint operation of the Valdosta Fire Department and South Georgia Medical Center.
He became the state's 57th certified emergency medical technician and its 34th certified paramedic.
By the mid-1970s, he was managing the entire operation.
Brogdon worked for South Georgia Medical Center for more than 40 years. In 1972, the EMS had 14 medics, including Brogdon; by 2011, it had 68 medics answering calls, two staff members and himself.
In 2011, he received the prestigious Governor’s Public Safety Award from Gov. Nathan Deal. He received the award for his contributions to the profession of public safety.
“Tim Brogdon is one of the most respected emergency-medical service directors in Georgia,” Don Cargile, director of marketing and community relations with National EMS in Athens, said at the time. “No one is more deserving of this award for his 40 consecutive years of EMS service advancing pre-hospital care in Georgia.”
Brogdon's career with emergency medicine was spent trying to improve the service. In 1979, he worked with the Valdosta Civitan Club and the SGMC Auxiliary to purchase the Jaws of Life to remove injured persons from crushed vehicles. He supervised the installation of electrocardiogram equipment on each ambulance. In addition to preparing his staff for on-site, prehospital care, Brogdon led programs to help the community prevent injuries. He also worked to develop partnerships with other EMS programs in the immediate South Georgia region and throughout the state.
His honors included The John B. O’Neal III EMS Pioneer Award, the Governors’ Health and Human Service Award and the EMS Commendation and Medal Award by the Valdosta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, a brother and several children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Southside Baptist Church in Lakeland with burial to follow in Fender Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Morningside Baptist Church, 425 Connell Road, Valdosta.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.