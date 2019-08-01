Longieliere named top art instructor

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently held its Second Annual Art Instructor of the Year reception.
The center employs more than 20 art instructors throughout the year.
Photography instructor Javon Longieliere has been an instructor at the center for nearly two years, teaching more than 113 students to date in both beginner and advanced photography sessions, center representatives said.
"Longieliere has been aptly named as the center’s 2019 Art Instructor of the Year," center representatives said.
“I learn and experience just as much as these students do each time we get together for a class,” Longieliere said. “We have so much fun and really learn what each others needs are, which make the classes very mutually beneficial. Now that I’ve started with the center, I just can’t imagine not doing this every week.”
Longieliere is renowned for his destination wedding photography and his continual support of his craft throughout the region, center representatives said.
He has published a book titled “Destination Weddings” and more recently was published in Digital Photo Pro magazine.
At the reception, Jeani Synyard, Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission board president, Sementha Mathews, center executive director, and Debi Davis, art education administrator, each publicly thanked the teachers and instructors for their time and dedication to the Turner Center, noting the center’s goals and overall mission would be impossible without each of them.
For information about classes and events, contact the center, (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.