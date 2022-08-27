VALDOSTA – In the first meeting between Valdosta and Cook in nearly 69 years, Mother Nature had a final say in the outcome.
After a 45-minute lightning delay 4 seconds into the second quarter, it appeared the fifth-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Hornets would finish without a hitch.
However, after an Eric Brantley touchdown run with 9:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the lightning returned accompanied by a rain shower.
At 11:01 p.m., the game was officially called – awarding the 'Cats a 34-7 win over the Hornets.
"A win is a win, no matter how it is," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said after the game. "Cook County came in and played aggressive. Coach (Byron) Slack does a really good job. His kids played really hard and fought all night.
"The delay, it was tough with high school kids to get them back up – especially when you're already winning. We came out flat, but if we want to be a championship team, we've got to play at a championship level. We've got to do a better job as a coaching staff of getting the kids up and playing the whole time."
Following last week's win against North Miami, Felton said he expected the Hornets to bring a fight.
Not indicative of the final score, the Hornets held the 'Cats scoreless in the first quarter – stalling a productive opening drive by sacking 'Cats quarterback Todd Robinson for a 16-yard loss and forcing a punt.
For the second consecutive week, Valdosta failed to secure a shutout as junior quarterback Drew Folsom led an impressive scoring drive early in the third.
After the Hornets gouged the 'Cats for a 33-yard gain on third-and-17 from the Cook 19, Folsom found Tyler Covington for a 46-yard hookup down to the Valdosta 2.
Though the Valdosta defense stonewalled Cook three straight times on the doorstep, Folsom managed to break the plane on a quarterback sneak on fourth down to put Cook on the board with 7:18 left in the third quarter.
Cook finished with 152 yards total offense. Folsom completed 8 of 16 passes for 160 yards with an interception while Covington had three receptions for 71 yards in the loss.
"They made some plays," Felton said of the Hornets. "It was trick play on the long run down to the 1-yard line. We called a blitz and missed a tackle. Give Cook credit. They made some plays and made some good calls on us, but at the end of the day, they scored seven points."
The 'Cats responded swiftly as senior running back Charles Williams found a seam through the right side and exploded 70 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7 just 19 seconds later.
Williams finished with seven carries for 105 yards on the night as Valdosta carried the ball 22 times for 159 yards in the win.
The 'Cats were dogged by penalties throughout as they were flagged 10 times for 85 yards Friday night. Felton expressed his frustration with the flags, intimating that his team fell short of playing detail-oriented and disciplined football against the Hornets.
"It's the point of being detailed," Felton said of the penalties. "We didn't play to our standards. We were reaching and not moving our feet and running through things and it cost us. We're going to play for those penalties, trust me."
Despite crossing the 30-point plateau for the second straight week, the Valdosta offense never found its rhythm.
Last week, Robinson dazzled in his first start against North Miami but struggled against Cook – completing just 3 of 7 passes for 10 yards in the game as Valdosta produced 169 yards of total offense.
The struggling offense was aided by the short fields created from defense and special teams. Three of Valdosta's five touchdowns were scored off of fumbled snaps or blocked punts.
"I think the biggest difference was our special teams," Felton said. "We took advantage. Coach (Josh) Norwood and Coach Phillip Brown did a great job on special teams. We blocked a couple punts, we were aggressive and that changed the game for us.
"We had no rhythm on offense. It was a bad offensive night, but defense wins championships. Special teams and key turnovers on defense allowed us to punch it in and get easy scores. A win is a win. We'll take it, but the performance as a whole in all three phases was not good tonight."
The 'Cats separated themselves in the second quarter, scoring 21 of their 34 points in the frame.
With under 5 minutes to go in the half, Jaylen Bentley sacked Folsom for a 15-yard loss to bring up third-and-26 from the Cook 43. On the very next play, senior cornerback Tim Roberson picked off Folsom and ran it back for a touchdown – his second interception in two games – to make it 14-0 with 4:33 left before halftime.
On the next Hornet drive, a botched snap on fourth-and-12 gave Valdosta pristine field position.
On first-and-10 from the 16, the 'Cats handed off to Brantley, who found a hole and rolled into the end zone for a touchdown to put Valdosta ahead 21-0 with 1:55 left before halftime.
With three touchdowns Friday night, the four-star defensive end now has four rushing touchdowns in his first two games.
"Brantley is a big kid," Felton said with a laugh. "He's a man among boys. He's athletic and does a lot for us. He's very talented, and he's our power back. We're going to give him opportunities to score touchdowns and when he gets it, he's been successful. He's 4-for-4 on the season and we're gonna keep giving it to him."
FIVE FOR FIVE
With the win, Valdosta improved to 5-0 all-time against Cook.
In five games, the 'Cats have outscored the neighboring Hornets 202-16.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Banneker next Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. Cook hosts defending Class A-Public state champion Brooks County next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.