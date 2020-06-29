MACON – Beth Lokey of Valdosta has been selected to receive a scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
Lokey is one of 10 college students statewide selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship, foundation representatives said in a statement.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s leading economic sector. The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture would like to keep it that way, which is why it continues to invest in the bright minds that will power our industry in the future,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
Lokey, the daughter of Sheri Jackson, attends Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where she is pursuing a degree in agriculture education, college officials said. Lokey aspires to be an elementary or middle school agriculture teacher. Her passion for ag education was sparked by growing up on her grandfather’s farm and being a member of the Lowndes County FFA.
Lokey was named to the ABAC president’s list for the 2019 fall semester and was named to the Valdosta State University dean’s list multiple times while a student there. She attends Concord Baptist Church and volunteers at Lake Park Elementary School.
The GFA is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing Georgia agriculture and creating healthy communities. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other agricultural and educational organizations throughout Georgia to achieve its mission. The foundation is governed by a board of directors comprised of farmers, educators and Georgia agricultural leaders.
To achieve its mission, the GFA funds projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture; offers scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and funds leadership development programs.
To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact Baucom, (478) 405-3461 or lrbaucom@gfb.org. Instructions for applying for the 2021 scholarships will be announced on the foundation website in the fall.
