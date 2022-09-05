LAKE PARK — A log truck spilled its load at a railroad crossing in south Lowndes County Monday, blocking train tracks.
The truck overturned as it headed south in the intersection of U.S. 41 and Lakes Boulevard near Lake Park Monday afternoon.
No one was injured in the accident, but a train had to be held, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
The sheriff said he expected the logs to be cleared from the track by about 4:30 p.m.
