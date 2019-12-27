HOMERVILLE — An unlikely visitor made her way to Clinch County the day after Christmas.
“Santa brought us a new senator,” said Russ Goodman.
Goodman, a 42-year-old blueberry farmer, introduced Kelly Loeffler to a crowd of 110 people Thursday.
Residents congregated at the Historic No. 11 Train Depot for a chance to meet to the senator-designate before she heads to the Capitol to serve as Georgia’s new U.S. senator. Gov. Brian Kemp tapped Loeffler as Sen. Johnny Isakson’s replacement following his announcement he will step down at the end of 2019 due to health problems.
Loeffler walked around and chatted with people before speaking to the audience at-large.
“I think she came to Homerville to show that she had a heart for rural Georgia … and to show regular, everyday Georgians who she is,” Goodman said. “That she’s just like we are.”
Growing up in rural Illinois, Loeffler spent her formative years on the family farm. She said she owes so much of her success to rural America.
“Rural Georgia is Georgia, too, you know,” Goodman said. “We’re the people out in the country producing food and fiber that’s fueling the nation.”
Loeffler will preside on three Senate committees during her tenure: Agriculture, Veterans Affairs and HELP (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions).
Goodman said having Loeffler on the Senate agriculture committee will be an asset for Georgia farmers.
“We have so many people in state legislatures and statehouses and Congress that are voting on legislation that affects farmers but they really have no idea what a farmer does or where their food comes from,” Goodman said.
He implored Loeffler to work across the aisle in the committee with ranking member Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat.
During her speech, Loeffler addressed critiques about her business success and whether it factored into her appointment to the Senate.
“That’s a Democratic talking point,” Loeffler said.
Stating how humbled she is to be a senator from Georgia, Loeffler told the crowd she wants to get up to Washington, D.C., to get things done, not become a career politician.
Loeffler is a political newcomer from the private sector. She worked formerly as a marketing executive at her husband’s company, Intercontinental Exchange, and was an executive of Bakkt, a cryptocurrency company and subsidiary of International Exchange.
According to The Center for Responsive Politics, Intercontinental Exchange has been a top-25 spender on lobbying efforts among securities and investment firms since 2011. This has led to characterizations of Loeffler as a political “mega-donor.”
That assertion does not bother Goodman.
“I’ve never thought that judging someone by ... their financial statement was a very good indicator of who they are as a person,” Goodman said.
Goodman added living in rural America and working among business elites will help her relate to her constituents across Georgia.
“You can speak the language in Buckhead, but you can speak the language in Bainbridge, Baxley and Blackshear,” Goodman said to Loeffler.
Zellna Shaw, an 83-year-old Lakeland resident, said she made the 20-minute drive to Homerville to express her excitement about Loeffler.
“We’re so proud of her passion for education, for our veterans,” Shaw said. “That’s something that’s been left behind.”
Jody Redding has worked in Georgia politics for decades and sees Loeffler as a worthy successor to Isakson.
Redding, regional director/Georgia agricultural liaison for Isakson, acknowledged that following a legendary Georgia politician can be impossible.
“First of all, I don’t think anyone can fill Johnny Isakson’s shoes,” Redding said. “He has been a great statesman, a great public servant for Georgia for the past 45 years.”
Despite the transition from a legend to an outsider, he sees a bright future for Loeffler.
“I think she’s going to be a great fit. She’s already taken over two committees Johnny is on. ... So those are going to be two very important committees in addition to the Ag (committee) for the state of Georgia,” Redding said.
“I see her just hitting the ground running when she gets to Washington.”
