Loeffler sworn into Senate

ATLANTA — Georgia’s newest senator, businesswoman Kelly Loeffler has been sworn into the Senate.
Loeffler — the second woman to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate — was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.
Traditionally, Sen. David Perdue would have escorted Loeffler down the aisle in the Senate chamber, but according to his office he was out sick Monday.
Loeffler was instead escorted by Sen. Joni Ernst, the Iowa Republican.
Loeffler spent the weeks leading up to the event by traveling Georgia rallying for farmers and the rural economy. The freshman senator will serve on the veterans affairs, agriculture, health, education, labor and pensions committees.
Perdue, the now senior senator, is taking Isakson’s place on the foreign relations committee and has been assigned to serve on the Senate armed services, banking and budget committees. Loeffler will replace him on the agriculture committee.
Loeffler has big shoes to fill after the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson, Georgia’s longtime congressman, beloved on both sides of the aisle. Isakson retired effective Dec. 31.
Loeffler said she will defend her appointment in a special election on the same ballot as Perdue’s seat.
“Not every strong woman in America is a liberal,” she said during the press conference announcing her appointment. “Many of us are conservatives. And proud of it.”
