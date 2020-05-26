RAY CITY – A mom and a daughter share an unbreakable bond.
Christina Ellis agrees she grew closer to daughter Paisley Layne Ellis, 4, when the two sat on their home porch and had 10 inches of their hair cut together for a good cause last week.
Family surrounded the mother and daughter, cheering their act of kindness.
“It was a pretty neat experience to do it together,” Christina Ellis said. “It definitely was an experience of bonding for the two of us.”
The locks of hair were donated to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit that benefits children who battle cancer and have suffered hair loss.
Paisley Layne, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome while in the womb, and her mom both gave their hair on behalf of Paisley Layne’s best friend who has leukemia.
They also made the contribution on behalf of sisters 13-year-old Madeline “Maddie” Pitts and 10-year-old Elizabeth Pitts.
Maddie died of leukemia and brain cancer in late August 2018 while Elizabeth died of leukemia and a brain tumor in July 2010.
“We’re honored to have our girls remembered by community members and friends. It’s always really special when someone remembers them and does something on their behalf,” said Melanie Pitts, their mother.
Paisley Layne was diagnosed when Christina Ellis was about 16 weeks pregnant with her.
The mom had just relocated to Valdosta with husband Tommie Ellis, Paisley Layne’s father. The family now lives in Ray City.
“It’s almost like God had planned this journey for us when we got here how He laid things out for us,” Tommie Ellis said, speaking of local community support.
His wife called them blessed and said they’ve only encountered positivity.
After Paisley Layne was born, she underwent open heart surgery at 3 months old and was hospitalized for 21 days at 6 months old due to respiratory syncytial virus, her parents said.
She participated in therapy sessions including physical and speech and swallow therapy. She'll be 5 years old June 4.
“She’s done amazing with her diagnosis,” Christina Ellis said. “She’s exceeded and excelled at about everything.”
Her desire is for Paisley Layne to inspire others. She said babies who are born with Down syndrome are amazing and deserve a chance at life.
In her opinion, children who have been diagnosed with Down syndrome should have the same opportunities as other children.
“I don’t think that they should be held back just because they have Down syndrome,” she said. “She should be given every opportunity to do whatever she wants and to have people love her and people respect her just as much as any other child in the community.”
Tommie Ellis views children with Down syndrome to be the same as others, as well.
“They’re children just like any other children,” he said. “They might have certain needs and they might be a little slower, but they’re still children that are trying to grow and respond.”
Christina Ellis advises parents of children with Down syndrome to reach out for assistance and contact support groups.
“Let us be there for you,” she said. “Look for that support. Don’t be scared.”
