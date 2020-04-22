VALDOSTA — Samantha Schreiber said having her business closed during the shelter in place order has been hard.
“It’s really hit the nonessential businesses the worst because when times are hard, people aren’t turning their attention to things like home decor and boutique clothing and accessories,” said Schreiber, owner of Cottonwood Market and Boutique. “It’s stressful and it’s overwhelming.”
Schreiber and other business owners may see some relief as Gov. Brian Kemp has outlined plans to reopen some businesses by week’s end.
Still, it remains to be seen what the full economic impact of the shutdown will be on the community in the short and long term.
Myrna Ballard, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, said the shutdown may take a heavy toll on Valdosta.
The chamber reports 70% or more of the 5,000 businesses in the Valdosta-Lowndes community are small businesses with 10 or fewer employees.
“This pandemic is especially devastating for these businesses. We have businesses in Valdosta that will not be able to make it,” Ballard said.
Ballard said there are several things businesses can do to keep afloat including applying for the Small Business Administration’s Economic Industry Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection loan which Congress just refunded as the first round of loans had been allocated within two weeks.
Ballard recommends having a good bank relationship and keeping a standing line of credit.
Stacy Bush and Kent Patrick of Bush Wealth Management have been working hard during the pandemic to not only ease the minds of their customers but to ease the collective minds of the community.
Bush and Patrick have watched as the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted harsh drops on the economy, some of which haven't been seen since World War II.
“What it boils down to right now is consumer confidence,” Patrick said. “There has to be confidence that we can get through this. Ultimately, what has to happen is getting our workers back to work.”
Times may appear bleak, but the duo has hope for the future.
Bush looks to previous historical events that had significant impacts to compare to what's happening now.
“What we've seen, if you look back at World War II, we came out stronger than we've ever been,” Bush said. “Adversity breeds opportunity. The American culture is about innovation and reacting to adversity.”
For businesses to come out of this as unscathed as possible, Bush said business owners will have to adapt to change.
“There will be a segment of our population that are probably not going to take a cruise again or get on a plane ever again,” Bush said. “Companies will have to innovate.”
For their current clients, Bush and Patrick have found the majority have put their trust in them.
“We try to reiterate the fact that we planned for a recession. We all know they come around every seven to eight years,” Patrick said. “We try to remind our clients that we were prepared for this.”
The nation and world are in an unprecedented era – a time that could eventually be known as the Great Lockdown. Bush and Kent said there is a lot of confusion now, which has led them to produce videos posted on the website, www.bushwealthmanagement.com.
“If people are scared and panicked during this time, we are happy to be a resource, Bush said. “We encourage people to reach out during this time.”
As for how the shutdown will affect revenue and budgets for the city and county, there are still many unknowns.
Stephanie Black, Lowndes County director of finance, said the county has always been super conservative when budgeting.
“As far as how COVID-19 is going to affect that, we really don’t have enough information and haven’t had time to see the effects of that yet,” Black said. “But it has impacted our budgeting because we’re in the middle of that process right now and so we’ve had to go back and look at some of the revenues and things that may be affected by that, and the expenditures as well.”
Black added, “I think as far as our current year budget, I don’t really see any issues with that. And then as I said we’re in the middle of our upcoming budget so as we see these things happening, we can make some adjustments if we feel like there’s some things more warranted.”
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said he feels confidant in the short term at least.
“We think revenue-wise we’re going to be fine for the remainder of this fiscal budget which only gets us to July. But you’re going to probably see the fiscal 21 budget amended many times throughout the course of the year because you can only do best guess on revenue,” Matheson said.
“A lot of my dreams and a lot of anybody’s movement is tied to that revenue so we’re going to have to just be flexible. Let’s hope I’m the mayor that's remembered for doing more with less. Let’s hope I can still get stuff done,” Matheson added with a laugh.
With all the uncertainty, Ballard said she fears it may be traumatic in the short term but there is hope.
“There’s going to be silver linings,” Ballard said. “As delusional as that might sound, there will be business opportunities that will be created as a result of this terrible thing and there are entrepreneurial and creative and smart people in our community that will capitalize on those. There’ll be new businesses formed that we haven’t even thought about as a result of this, so we’ll figure it out.
“I know that we’re going to get through this, and I’ll know that we’ll be a stronger community when it’s all over, but I know we won’t be the same community that we were,” she said.
Amanda M. Usher, Desiree Carver and Chris Herbert contributed to this report.
