VALDOSTA — State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced his pick for the 2020-21 Student Advisory Council, which included a student from both Lowndes High and Valdosta High.
The council of 64 high school students from across the state are tasked with meeting with Woods “to discuss the impact of state policies on the classroom,” according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Education.
Juan Simon Angel of Valdosta High School and Hiba Heikal of Lowndes High School were both selected to serve on the council.
Students were selected for the committee based on their applications and how they responded to questions, according to the state education department.
The first Student Advisory Council meeting will be held virtually Nov. 5.
