VALDOSTA — All city and county government offices will be open Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, according to officials.
Additionally, all public schools in Lowndes County and Valdosta will be in session as usual.
Trash pickup in Valdosta will be unaffected by the holiday, according to the city.
Most banks will be closed Monday.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday; nonessential federal employees will have the day off.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
