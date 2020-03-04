VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Daily Times spoke with local health experts about what South Georgia residents can expect as the COVID-19 virus spreads across the nation.
Kenneth Lowery, district epidemiologist with the Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District:
“I don’t really know if much changes for (South Georgia). We just need to remain vigilant. We need to ensure that anybody that shows up to our local providers that are ill and that have traveled recently to the areas we’re concerned with (China, Italy, South Korea and Iran, according to the Center for Disease Control), that we’ve identified those and make sure we kind of facilitate that appropriately in order to identify any additional cases. So I don’t really know that much changes. We still are in preparedness mode. ...We still have a lot of flu activity throughout the state, so we want to make sure that that’s still a talking point that we still have flu which can be an extremely dangerous illness, especially very young children, older population and those that already have a chronic illness.”
“It’s been stated here that we think the risk to the general public still remains relatively low. Until we have other information that proves otherwise, I think we’re going to stick to that. ...According to that release last night, the immediate risk of coronavirus to the general public at the particular moment remains low.”
Lowery echoed the CDC and U.S. Surgeon General’s calls for the public to not wear face masks unless someone shows symptoms of a respiratory illness. He added anyone experiencing those symptoms should stay home, avoid public areas and perform consistent hand hygiene – washing hands for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
Randy Smith, chief nursing executive at South Georgia Medical Center:
“We at SGMC stay in constant and close contact with any local, state, federal agencies, especially the CDC. And we’re not only accessing what the recommendations are, but what we need to do to implement those recommendations here to keep both our patients and family staff safe. A second thing we do is a daily safety huddle. Our goal of SGMC is to be the safest in the country, and one of the things the safety huddle does it allows us to bring together our front line staff, our managers, our executives to really look and elevate clinical or operational concerns that could be disruptive to patient and/or staff safety. So certainly that’s a time where we not only look at the impact of COVID-19 but what we need to do on a daily basis to make sure we’re doing what we need to do to prepare and keep everyone safe.”
“If you really look at the coronavirus, it’s really no different in a lot of ways from any other disease that we deal with. So really what we’re constantly watching is early detection. It’s obviously key, so anybody that comes through our doors that has any signs of cough and fever, these are people we would want to isolate pretty quickly to make sure we understand, could they be potential carriers or infected with the coronavirus? For the general public, good hand washing is something we really enforce. This is what the CDC recommends not only in general but particularly COVID-19. To make sure our nurses stay safe, these patients are placed in a negative airflow room. We make sure we have the proper protective equipment available to them so they can provide care as they enter and exit the rooms. Really in a lot of ways, it’s not any different from any disease we’ve dealt with. It’s just a different strain of this virus.”
