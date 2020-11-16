LMS FFA receives Cattle Herdsman award

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County FFA livestock team competed at the Georgia National Fair Cattle show and Georgia Junior National Goat Show.
The Lowndes Middle School FFA team earned top honors as the Cattle Herdsman Award Reserve Champion, an award based on teamwork, knowledge of animal husbandry and team professional standards, school officials said in a statement.
The team brought home several individual placings: Jalie Montgomery (LMS) with Red bull (first-place Class 3 Hereford steers), Lacey Montgomery (LMS) with Peaches (second place commercial heifers), Landen Zipperer (LHS) with Dynamite (second place Class 1 Maine Anjou steers), Wade Ross (LMS) with Maggie (seventh place Class 12 commercial heifers), Braylynn Moore (LMS) with Buddy (ninth place Class 3 crossbred steer), Henry Stone (LMS) with Ribeye and Layton Zipperer with Oreo (second place and fifth place, respectively, Class 3 simmental steers), Lacey Montgomery with Bullwinkle (second place Class 1 shorthorn steers), Jake Player with Coco (10th place showmanship) Haley Jackson (LMS) with Clarisse and Rosie (seventh place class 40 does, eighth place class 41 does, respectively), Cassidy Whiting with Blaze (sixth place Class 12 wethers), Gracie Pollock (LMS) with Rambo, Wade Ross with Sam (seventh place Class 16 wethers).
