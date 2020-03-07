VALDOSTA – Tens of thousands of dollars have poured into the community through the Greater Valdosta United Way for more than six decades, and this year, the agency has surpassed expectations.
United Way nonprofits are seeing an increase in funding, and three new organizations have been accepted, following the conclusion of the yearly campaign.
Michael Smith, executive director of United Way, said the 2020 goal of $750,000 has been exceeded by 105% reaching an estimated $790,000.
Smith took over the reins of the agency in July 2019.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s the first time we’ve made our goal in probably five or six years.”
The United Way received about 97% of its financial support from individual and business donors, Smith said.
Publix is the group’s largest contributor with South Georgia Medical Center following behind, Smith said. Others are Synovus Bank, Langdale Industries and Coleman Talley.
Increased visibility in the community gets the credit for the organization being able to go beyond its goal, Smith said.
The United Way now benefits 20 nonprofits with the addition of Living Bridges Ministry, the Miracle League and Girls on the Run of South Georgia.
“If we raise more money, we can help more agencies,” Smith said, “and we gave all of our agencies an increase this year, which is great.”
He noted some of the nonprofits saw a 15-20% increase.
Some of the agencies served include The Haven, YMCA, Camp Rock Georgia, Reach Out and Read, Second Harvest of South Georgia, The Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club of South Georgia and Youth Impact Center.
“We’re really trying to be the chamber for the nonprofit world,” Smith said.
He strives to get the United Way to return to the $1 million it used to raise in past years.
“We haven’t been at a million for over a decade now, and that’s where we need to be, and we’re going to work back towards that goal,” he said, “but it’s going to take the community plus the surrounding counties that we serve and businesses to really connect.”
He added that with the size of his nonprofit, $1 million or more should be achievable; however, he calls raising the $790,000 a blessing.
The money is not given in a lump sum but rather distributed throughout the year.
“Our goal is to raise a lot and give a lot back to these agencies that are doing great work,” Smith said.
He notes another objective is for the local organizations to build partnerships among one another and come together to change and improve more lives.
For its work, the United Way was recently nominated for Nonprofit of the Year at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce awards.
It competed against its partner agencies the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County and The Haven, as well as LifeSouth Community Blood Center.
“It was an honor to be nominated,” Smith said. “It’s very great. We’re very thankful for the chamber support.”
Though the United Way did not win the award, he said it is great two of its organizations were nominated and that the chamber chose to recognize the efforts of nonprofits.
The United Way moves forward in growing its campaign, bringing people together and help with issues the community faces, Smith said.
“If we get faith organizations, government, nonprofit and businesses really working together and partnering, we can really improve lives in South Georgia,” he said.
Visit unitedwayvaldosta.org for more information.
Agency Testimonials
"Thanks to the United Way, we can continue building affordable housing in Valdosta." – Molly Ferrier, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity
"The United Way has helped the CAC educate the communities about the effects of child abuse and the impact that it has on every aspect of society. They impact our world in large ways and help us continue to provide the very best therapy to children for free. It's amazing the significant way the UW has enabled the CAC to provide services to children." – Ashley Lindsay, the Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County
"Without the support of them, we could not keep our doors open. When I first took over ACTO 10 years ago, we did not have any reserves and very little spendable money. The monthly allocation was all we had to depend on until we could plan and execute a fundraiser. We now have successfully purchased a building and increased our services. One third of our bills is paid by United Way through this monthly allocation. ... United Way will continue to be our lifeline as the years pass." – Ann Walker-Smith, Alzheimer's Caregiver Time-Out
