VALDOSTA – Jack Nicklaus may not swing many clubs nowadays, but the golf phenom still delivers masterful performances.
The annual benefit dinner for Georgia Christian School featured legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus as its speaker Thursday night at the Valdosta State University Student Union. The theme of the evening was how GCS helps its students "get from here to there."
Instead of the traditional podium speech, Nicklaus sat down with Jim Langdale who moderated a Q&A session for more than an hour.
Nicklaus started the discussion by talking about how passionate he and his wife, Barbara, are about pediatric health care. Their combined passion has resulted in the Nicklaus Pediatric Hospital in Miami and a corresponding health-care system.
When asked what he could impart to GCS students in the audience, Nicklaus advised young people try everything and discover where they excel.
A high school standout in football and basketball in addition to golf, the Columbus, Ohio, native remembered having a choice to make about which sport he would pursue in college. Noting his hands were too small for the leather-bound balls of football and basketball, he chose golf and attended Ohio State University on a golf scholarship.
The golf icon's decision was aided by a surprising party, Woody Hayes. Hayes, the fabled Ohio State football coach, lived a block away from Nicklaus' father's pharmacy and came in regularly. One day, Nicklaus' father told Hayes about his son's difficult decision between the three sports, and Hayes quickly responded.
"Keep your son away from my sport," Nicklaus recounted to a laughing crowd.
Nicklaus regaled attendees with stories about his career on the PGA tour. After being asked about his favorite club, the Golden Bear said the 1-iron came to mind because he loved how he could shoot balls high in the sky, while others struggled to use it.
"I was the only – well, one of the few – who could use it," Nicklaus joked.
When asked about how he prepared for major tournaments, he said everyone prepares differently, but the key is consistency with the routine.
The golfer told the audience about a time he didn't prepare like usual for a tournament and missed the cut completely. Unable to play for tournament money, ABC hired him to be a commentator for the weekend.
"I did not have fun talking about how well everyone else was playing," Nicklaus said.
