VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design continues years-old traditions in new ways.
The annual spring senior art exhibit opens Sunday, April 18, but online rather than an in-person reception and gallery show.
"Living In Color" features works by 20 graduating art and design students. A variety of styles and artistic media will be represented, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, graphic design, printmaking, book art, ceramics, jewelry and metalworking.
"This vast array of artistic mediums and subject matter highlights the unique differences in each student and their art," according to a statement from the students. "From the precise and meticulous drawing, to free-flowing watercolors, to raw and vibrant prints; viewers can experience many distinct types of art, sure to find art that speaks to them."
Jadah Alford, Lo Baker, Rasheem Callender, Daniel Carter, Caroline Closson, Jennifer Delabra, Sophia Dong, Elliott Ingram, Thuy Le, Joellyn Mak, Christian Perry, Arielle Ramey, Isabelle Redenius, Camille Sowell, Jenni Steltenpohl, Madelynn Tahsler, Alex Walden, Malik Williams and Hannah Wynn are the student artists exhibiting works.
"Our title 'Living in Color' represents each one of us as individuals and unique artists, and although these colors are different, we still can find the allure in them," they said in the statement. "Each of us are at various points in our lives, and we each have unique experiences, that makes us beautiful in our own way. Artists have an exceptional way of seeing the world, tending to see it as it should be instead of how it is. In a time where the world is bleak and gray, as artists, we aim to brighten the world by choosing living in color."
VSU Art & Design hosts two senior art exhibitions per year – one in the fall and one in the spring.
"Living In Color" opens Sunday, April 18, and may be viewed by visiting www.vsugallery.org. Viewers will also discover other recent VSU Art & Design exhibits on the website.
