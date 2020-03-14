Living Bridges serves meals to residents

VALDOSTA – Though its facility is shut down for two weeks, Living Bridges Ministry will provide lunches to anyone needing a meal starting Monday, March 16.
Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges co-founder, confirmed the ministry’s center, 111 E. Adair St., will close March 16-27.
The closure pertains to the ministry’s clothes closet, the Lunch and Learn series, Transformations, the Transformation Continues, Mom's Connection and the egg stuffing event.
During this period, a giveaway will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at its center.
Gunter said organizers will hand out 100 lunches Monday on a first-come, first-served basis and “assess the need from there.”
Food donations are being accepted. Organizers ask for peanut butter, individually wrapped chips, jelly, cookies and bread.
The Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and the Clothing Exchange scheduled for Saturday, April 4, will go on as scheduled, organizers confirmed.
Call (229) 234-7427 for more information.
