Living Bridges provides Louisiana hurricane relief

VALDOSTA – With residents of New Orleans recovering from the devastation left by Hurricane Ida, the Valdosta-based Living Bridges Ministry is working to help the city.
To aid residents impacted by the storm, Living Bridges is collecting clothing, hygiene products, household products, etc.
Darcy Gunter, ministry co-founder, said the choice to assist the Louisiana residents was easy to decide.
She and her husband, Tony, who is retired military, have lived on a Louisiana Air Force base, as well as along the Mississippi Gulf coast.
"Even before Ida made landfall, we were working Saturday to get logistics in place," Gunter said. "We knew the magnitude of the hurricane, and we knew because we were in Louisiana during Katrina – not on the coast but in the Shreveport area – we knew the damage that was possible, but we also knew some of the lessons that they had learned during Katrina."
The New York Times reported Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane; its eye "came ashore late Sunday morning near Port Fourchon, La.," the publication reported.
The New York Times further reported Hurricane Katrina "made landfall in Louisiana 16 years ago to the day" Ida hit.
"Hurricane-force winds extended up to 50 miles from the storm’s center, which was moving northwestward in the afternoon across a region of bayous, lakes and wetlands, menacing Baton Rouge and New Orleans," The New York Times report stated.
According to the Associated Press, more than 1 million homes and businesses both in Louisiana and Mississippi had no power due to Ida.
Gunter surmised the damage was widespread, with the storm hitting smaller cities outside of New Orleans.
Living Bridges has partnered with the Cajun Navy organization to distribute the collected Valdosta donations. Ministry members will drive the donations to Lafayette, unable to get into New Orleans due to storm damage.
Some of the items being requested are blankets and pillows, tarps, roofing nails, formula, diapers, face masks, Ziploc bags, first-aid kits, bath soap, trash bags, work gloves and boots, flashlights and batteries, air mattresses, hand sanitizer and baby food/cereal.
Organizers ask clothing be gently used, laundered and sorted according to gender and size.
The nonprofit is currently only collecting outdoor casual and work attire such as ball caps and sun-hats, closed-toe shoes, T-shirts and tank tops, baby clothing and shorts, leggings and jeans.
Donations can be brought from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily until Friday morning at 111 E. Adair St.. Organizers are looking to transport the donations this weekend.
Gunter said Greater Valdosta United Way is assisting with storage.
Call Living Bridges, (229) 234-7427, for more information.
