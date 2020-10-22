VALDOSTA – Living Bridges Ministry’s annual Halloween event has a new look this year.
The Seventh Annual Trunk or Treat/Fall Festival is scheduled 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 111 E. Adair St. as a drive-through.
“While we cannot host our typical style event due to COVID-19, we still want to make this season fun for kids and get resources out to families in our area,” Darcy Gunter, co-founder, said.
Families are to remain in their cars. Masks will be given throughout the Trunk or Treat.
More than 200 treat bags will be given to children and a free hot dog lunch will be provided to the first 200 people to come through the line, Gunter said.
“For those who have infants with them, we have a limited supply of diapers to give out,” she said. “Those with children in preschool/kindergarten will be offered homeschool resources and Brawny paper towels has donated paper towels for us to distribute. as well.”
Pepsi will donate drinks, she said.
The Haven, Lowndes Drug Action Council, WellCare, Amerigroup, Goodwill and South Central Primary Care Center will donate resources at the Trunk or Treat.
Visit facebook.com/livingbridgesministry for more information.
