LIVE: Valdosta police probing shooting

VALDOSTA — Valdosta city police are investigating a shooting near West and Mary streets, according to a safety alert from Valdosta State University.
The alert, advising students to stay away from the area, was sent at 2:25 p.m. Monday, according to Jessica Pope, communications and media relations coordinator for the university.
A later alert from VSU said that any "immediate threat" to the campus was past, but city police were continuing to work.
Streets around the area, including Melody Lane, were blocked off by police.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
