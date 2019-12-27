VALDOSTA — Logun Nowell was everything he wanted to be: a hunter, a fisherman, a wakeboarder, an all-star athlete.
The 12-year-old Georgia Christian School student could never decide if he wanted to join the NBA or the NFL and was always full of energy.
“He was your best friend if you needed him for sure,” said Nikki Nowell, Logun’s stepmother. “Logun would have given you the shirt off his back.”
Logun’s life was cut short in a matter of seconds on May 31. Logun was out riding his four-wheeler when he ran back inside for a moment and, upon returning to his four-wheeler, did not put his helmet back on. Nikki said he went to jump a small hill, something he’d done a thousand times a day, when the four-wheeler flipped back on him.
“You don’t know how quick something can happen and just like that you’re sitting at Shands in Gainesville knowing your little boy is never coming back,” Nikki said. “If he’d just in that split second remembered to put his helmet back on, he’d probably be with us today.”
Logun’s parents, April and Chad Griffin and Derek and Nikki Nowell, have turned the tragedy into a platform to encourage everyone to wear helmets, whether on four-wheelers or bicycles.
They started a nonprofit for four-wheeler safety and are in the process of buying land to teach free safety courses.
As part of their safety crusade, they donated helmets, designed appropriately with “Live for Logun” stickers, to the second annual bicycle giveaway held at B.W. Lester Head Start.
The family has known Diane Merwin, one of the giveaway volunteers, for years and felt this would be a great way to not only honor Logun’s memory, but help keep children safe.
“We give bicycles every year to the kids who might not get anything,” Merwin said. “We are blessed with this family also giving helmets this year.”
Many of the bikes were donated by Lee Hendrix of Hendrix Construction and Five Star Custom Homes and each of the 64 students received a bike and helmet based on their age.
As for the Nowell-Griffin family, they will continue keeping Logun’s memory alive through safety education.
They accept donations to the Logun Fund at Synovus Bank.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
