VALDOSTA – Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck forever in the elder woods of England, battling the Sheriff of Nottingham, robbing the rich to give to the poor. Same story. A different twist.
Little Actors Theatre presents the twist this weekend with "Robin Hood" featuring children and youths in the familiar roles in a play by children for children.
Diane Tovar, Little Actors Theatre director, said the cast features performers ranging in ages 5 to 15 years old.
"Robin Hood" is not a musical but a stage play.
Jonathan McLain embraces playing the villainous sheriff, willing to do what it takes to make his character and the show a success.
"Whatever it takes to get to Broadway," he said.
THE CAST: Isabella Monita, McKinsey Rogers, David Thomas, Leyton Hart, Michael Barrentine, Jaxton Rogers, Michael Lightsey, Wyatt Rogers, Jonathan McLain, Rebekah McGee, Megan Whitely, Lauren Garner, Cayden Amore, Chloe Barrentine, Avery Thacker, Grant Moss, Rosemary McGee and Axsel Rogers.
SHOWTIME
Little Actors Theatre presents "Robin Hood."
Where: Old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Ticket: $10, adult; $8, child.
