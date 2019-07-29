VALDOSTA – Little Actors Theatre prepares for a new season starting with auditions this weekend.
Auditions for "Robin Hood" are scheduled 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the LAT headquarters, 1108 S. Patterson St. Children and youths ages 5-19 years old are welcome to audition, according to organizers.
"Robin Hood" performances are scheduled Sept. 28, 29, said Diane Tovar, LAT director.
Other 2019-20 season plays and dates are planned, she said.
– Auditions for the annual presentation of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" are scheduled for Nov. 3 with performances scheduled Dec 7, 8, Tovar said.
– The annual spring musical is slated to be "High School Musical," with auditions scheduled for Nov. 9 and performances scheduled for March 7, 8, she said.
Little Actors Theatre is a children’s theatre organization, presenting theatre productions designed for children, by children.
LAT shows are traditionally performed at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St., and the LAT headquarters.
More information: Visit www.littleactorstheatrevaldosta.com.
