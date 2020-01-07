VALDOSTA — Little Actors Theatre is no more.
"After 15 years of working with Little Actor’s Theatre, it is time for me to retire," Diane Tovar, LAT long-time director wrote in an open community letter sent this week to The Valdosta Daily Times. "I have enjoyed working with the hundreds of children and their families. Being a small part of their lives has been an honor.
"I will volunteer with Theatre Guild Valdosta and Gingerbread Players from time to time. I encourage all of Little Actors Theatre’s families to check them out. I wanted to thank everyone who supported Little Actors Theatre throughout the years. Your time and donations allowed us to touch many children’s lives over the years."
Tovar said her departure marks the end of Little Actors since there is no one else to run the children's theatre program.
Phyllis Childree started LAT in the early 2000s. Childree had directed Theatre Guild children's productions and has since directed theatre productions at Lowndes High School and Valwood School.
Tovar took over the role of LAT director in the middle of the first decade of the 2000s.
Little Actors Theatre promoted itself as theatre for children by children and a place where "children are the stars." Little Actors regularly produced two full productions per year, along with summer camps, fundraisers and an annual production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," which was the last LAT production.
The area still has children theatre groups with Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta and Drama Kids Theatre Guild.
