VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Daily Times recently introduced "Off The Record," a new podcast series hosted by Dalton Spangler and, of course, me.
When I started my career at the Valdosta Daily Times in 2013, the first time, I had an interest in music journalism and sought out local bands and shows to cover. Similarly, Dalton's interest in music drove him to start an album review column in college and pursue music journalism.
We decided together to create a podcast that highlights the music scene in Valdosta by interviewing bands that stop in to play shows, local bands or just anyone affiliated with the local music scene.
Three episodes in, we have found that there is definitely a transition from print journalism to podcasting, but it's a fun time hearing the different stories from traveling bands and how they landed in Valdosta.
To hear all the current episodes, visit valdostadailytimes.com/off_the_record.
If you're interested in being a guest on "Off The Record," email desiree.carver@gaflnews.com.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
