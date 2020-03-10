LIR presents World War II veteran film

VALDOSTA — A documentary about a South Georgia man's participation in the liberation of a Holocaust concentration camp will be shown this week.
Valdosta State University's Learning in Retirement program presents "Aigen: One Man’s War," 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Valdosta State University Regional Center for Continuing Education, 903 N. Patterson St.
"This new documentary is about the experiences of military hero, George Aigen, through France and the liberation of Dachau concentration camp during World War II," according to university officials. "You do not have to be an LIR member to attend, but you should call (229) 245-6484 to register so we can arrange adequate seating."
George Aigen passed away last year. Joyce Aigen, his widow, will be the presenter.
George Aigen did not speak of his experiences for decades.
He said he did not enjoy recounting the experience but he shared his story to ensure people understand the Holocaust happened. He said he offered his testimony to counter people who deny the Holocaust.
Aigen was a 19-year-old Army corporal in April 1945. He had experienced much fighting with the 1269th Combat Engineers Company B. He’d seen a horrible number of things.
As an American soldier and as a Jewish male, he’d heard rumors of the Holocaust, the Nazis’ systematic slaughter of the Jews.
The reality struck in 1945, as Germany fell, and the Americans and Allies liberated the camps. Aigen neared Dachau, an infamous name now, a name of evil, but he had no idea making his way closer to the camp.
The Third Infantry entered Dachau first. These soldiers were several minutes ahead of Aigen and his comrades. Walking closer to the camp, Aigen saw American soldiers, who had witnessed the horrors of war for months, “they were sitting on the ground crying,” he said. “Then I knew. We’ve got something to worry about.”
Aigen was awarded the French Legion of Honor last year.
