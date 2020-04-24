VALDOSTA — Being confined to the house for several weeks apparently hasn’t dulled Georgians’ thirst.
Some liquor store owners report that sales have picked up during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
On March 23, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide stay-at-home order. Among other details in the executive action, he ordered all bars in the state to close for at least two weeks.
Bars but not liquor stores.
“We’ve been open the whole time,” said Neil Patel, owner of Hill Street Booze in Valdosta — along with every other liquor store owner or manager interviewed for this story.
He said sales at the store have been steady but haven’t really changed in comparison to last April.
The amount of foot traffic coming into Hill Street Booze is less but customers are buying more, Neil Patel said.
“When stay-at-home started, people started stocking up,” he said.
The governor’s order required storeowners to keep clientele in their shops to fewer than 10 if those customers would have to stand less than six feet apart. That wasn’t a problem at Hill Street Booze, Patel said.
“Even before the governor’s order, we were essentially doing that,” he said. “We only allow six or seven in the store at a time; any more have to wait outside.”
At Mitts’ Liquor on Madison Highway, sales were actually down just a little, said Rocky Patel, who said he was “helping out” at the store.
While Mitts has been open throughout the pandemic, it has been closing early, he said.
At Lowndes Liquor on East Park Avenue, sales have been good, said Hiren Patel, manager.
“Our sales are up about 40% over last April,” he said.
Lowndes Liquor closed voluntarily for about a week in March when Kemp announced his stay-at-home order but reopened, he said.
The store has not had to cut back hours, Hiren Patel said.
Asked whether beer or wine was selling particularly well, he said, “All of it is selling.”
The desire for strong spirits has led to some consternation in the rumor mills. The Associated Press has reported that Kemp had to publicly deny a report that all alcohol sales in Georgia would be banned on March 30, calling the website where it appeared a “fake news” prank site.
