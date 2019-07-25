“The Lion King” (Animation/Drama: 1 hour, 58 minutes)
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones
Director: Jon Favreau
Rated: PG (Sequences of violence and peril and thematic elements)
Movie Review: From the 1994 animated movie, this beautifully computer-animated movie’s animals appear fascinatingly real. The authenticity is enough at times that one may listen for the iconic theme music of “National Geographic” or for the “Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom’s” host to initiate the movie.
After one is no longer spellbound by visual feats, the movie has considerably less impact than the 1994 movie which was more musical and comical. The new version is more dramatic and, again, less impactful.
Pride Rock is an African savanna where a future king is born. His name is Simba (J.D. McCrary), a lion cub that idolizes his father, King Mufasa (Jones).
Everyone is happy about the new prince’s arrival, except the cub’s uncle, Scar (Ejiofor). Scar wants to overthrow his brother and take the throne for himself. After a lengthy self-exile an adult Simba (Glover) returns to challenge Scar.
The story still works, but the voices, save the impeccable James Earl Jones and an engaging Seth Rogen, do not grab one’s attention. They lack the charm of the original animated movie. The cast’s voices appear more serious this outing.
Additionally, the music, despite the talents of Elton John, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and others, is not catchy for this production. The tunes with some comedy will hold the attention of the small fries while parents have a chance to reminisce about their time having seen the original.
Jon Favreau is the director-actor behind “Elf” (2003) and “The Jungle Book” (2016). He knows how to helm a comedy, yet “Lion King” is more dramatic here. It is not potent compared to its rich source, although the story is still ever-present enough to warrant a moment of nostalgic intrigue.
Grade: B- (He roars not as ferociously as before.)
“Crawl” (Thriller/Horror: 1 hour, 27 minutes)
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper and Ross Anderson
Director: Alexandre Aja
Rated: R (Bloody creature violence, gore and brief language)
Movie Review: “Crawl” tries to do with alligators what "Jaws" did with sharks.
It creates fear generated by the large crocodiles and the pending threat of a Category 5 hurricane. It offers some frights, but suffers from alligator delirium and human futility.
Haley Keller (Scodelario) leaves Gainesville, Fla., traveling south to find her missing father, Dave Keller (Pepper). Haley is heading into danger. A Category 5 hurricane is about to hit southern Florida.
Haley and her father become trapped inside the house’s flooding basement, but that is the least of their worries. Florida’s most feared predators, alligators, are also in the waters.
Alexandre Aja is a French film director best known for his work in the horror genre. His best work is the “High Tension” (2003), “The Hills Have Eyes” (2006) “Piranha 3D” (2010). “Crawl” takes Aja back to a watery screenplay.
Aja’s style is similar in movies. He knows how to offer scary scenes, but his characters never do the simple thing to get them out of danger. His movies often feature young women running into bad situations and then needing help.
This time, what appears a weak brick structure that someone could perhaps kick out is all that stands between surviving alligators and rising water. Yet, no character thinks about that.
Besides a few other futile moments of humanity, Aja and co-writers Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen provide some intense thrills. However, when the intense moments are over, it is doubtful anyone avoids Florida for fear of alligators.
Grade: C+ (Crawl to it with enthusiasm, but walk away with no feared aftereffects.)
“Stuber” (Comedy/Action: 1 hour, 33 minutes)
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais Teijo and Mira Sorvino
Director: Michael Dowse
Rated: R (Violence, profanity, sexual references and graphic nudity)
Movie Review: “Stuber” is a movie that appeared funnier in the previews than the full-length feature. The action is good, especially by Iko Uwais. Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani make a good, odd coupling for a comedy. Beyond those attributes, the movie offers few genuine laughs.
Stu (Nanjiani) is a gentle Uber driver. He is constantly getting low ratings despite his overly generous hospitality. His day changes when he picks up Detective Victor "Vic" Manning (Dave Bautista), who just had laser eye surgery and cannot drive.
Manning is chasing Oka Teijo (Uwais), a drug trafficking serial killer who shot Manning’s partner. As Detective Manning chases Teijo around the Los Angeles area, a reluctant Stu is forced to aid the law-enforcement officer to garner a five-star rating/.
Michael Dowse (“What If,” 2014) has directed multiple comedies through the years. “Stuber” is not one of his better ones. The movie is farfetched material. The comedy falls flat, especially as Nanjiani mumbles his lines as if a fatigued lecturer at a university. Even more, Bautista wanders around like Mr. Magoo, literally seeing impaired. Most of the material, even the funny bits are unconvincing.
Grade: C- (Call a taxi instead.)
“Wild Rose” (Drama/Music: 1 hour, 41 minutes)
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Sophie Okonedo and Julie Walters
Director: Tom Harper
Rated: R (Profanity, sexuality, nudity and drug material)
Movie Review: Arthouse films’ advertising is not done in a broad manner compared to mainstream movies. They often are some of the better movies of the year and still go unknown to most audiences.
“Wild Rose” is such a feature. It is an ably acted and poignant drama.
Rose-Lynn Harlan (Buckley) is a singer living in Glasgow, Scotland. She is a talented singer just out of prison and reuniting with her daughter, Wynonna (Daisy Littlefield), and son Lyle (Adam Mitchell).
The children have been under the care of Rose-Lynn’s mother, Marion (Walters), who wants her daughter to ditch her dream of singing, get a job and become a productive caring mother. Rose-Lynn just wants to get to Nashville to become a country singer.
Tom Harper (“War Book,” 2014) directs. He has helmed mainly teleplays, but “Wild Rose” should magnify his fame. He directs writer Nicole Taylor’s screenplay in an effective manner.
“Wild Rose” is an unexpected, welcomed treat. It charmingly provides a solid drama thanks to its lead, Jessie Buckley. She is a newcomer to American audiences, but this movie makes her a known person across the ocean and in the western part of the world.
Buckley shows she is talented on multiple levels. She acts, providing a solid performance that is engaging. She also sings, performing songs that are as moving as her acting.
The excellent Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo and young actors Daisy Littlefield and Adam Mitchell join her. These players are all appropriately rendered, but the script keeps a focus on Buckley’s Rose-Lynn. Together, Buckley and the supporting cast provide plenty of talented moments for audiences.
“Wild Rose” starts in a wild formulaic manner but becomes better quickly. It is an emotive, dramatic screenplay that moves viewers as it continues.
Grade: B+ (A rose beautifully rendered.)
“The Art of Self-Defense” (Comedy/Drama/Sport: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola and Imogen Poots
Director: Riley Stearns
Rated: R (Violence, sexual content, graphic nudity and profanity)
Movie Review: “The Art of Self-Defense” is more satirical than comedic material. It takes the art of karate and turns it into an eccentric but intriguing movie about a man’s insecurities.
Jesse Eisenberg is a superstar at plying a quirky character. He is a major reason to watch this movie.
Casey Davies (Eisenberg) is a timid accountant. After a street motorcycle gang attacks him one night, Davies begins taking lessons at a local karate dojo to learn self-defense and boost his masculinity. At the dojo, Davies’ sensei (Nivola) is a charismatic instructor who aims to show Davies the art of self-defense.
Karate lessons give Davies newfound confidence that makes the mild-mannered man overly aggressive. Davies grows into a hyper-masculine man, as he learns grave information about his very mysterious sensei and some students at the dojo.
As this screenplay takes time to unravel, it moves from being a drama to be a satirical narrative about contemporary thoughts of masculinity, firearms versus safety and the vices of human relations. Multiple erratic actions by eccentric people create enjoyable entertainment.
Riley Stearns serves as director and writer for this engaging dramedy. The movie intriguingly mixes drama and comedy to produce a movie that is avant-garde. The narrative is an unconventional execution. The movie constantly shifts to keep audiences guessing.
In one sense, the unpredictability of scenes is a major plus and a chief minus. Surprises keep the movie energetic and intriguing. Characters' motives materialize as the story continues. One must really grow with the characters, especially Jesse Eisenberg's Davies, who changes as he gains confidence.
Eisenberg brilliantly becomes his character in a gullible manner. He is likable as he is emotively annoying. Secondarily, his scenes with an equally impressive Alessandro Nivola – the two men’s scenes are a nice yin and yang situation that become a major part of the story.
The constant shifts in character motives and unresponsiveness of secondary players are unpersuasive at moments and sometimes just weird. These bad missteps are intentional, albeit sporadically awkward. These seeming mischaracterizations by viewers are inventions of moviegoers. Stearns does not hide character motives, he turns them into an enigma that audiences must detect.
Stearns’ message is apparent. People do not change; others just begin to understand them better at some point.
Grade: B- (The art of weird is effectively amusing.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.