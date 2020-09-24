Line dancing lessons offered

NASHVILLE – A new beginner line dance class starts Oct. 10 at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125.
Lessons will be free with VFW admission 7-7:45 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Sign up at front desk or call (229) 686-2222 after 4 p.m. to enroll, organizers said in a statement. New members can join at any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
Caroline Talbot, instructor, has been teaching line dancing in the area for 12 years, and line dancing herself for 20 years. A variety of music is used – current hits, country, oldies, pop, classic rock and Latin music, according to the statement.
For more information, call (229)455-2267.
