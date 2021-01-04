NASHVILLE – Free beginner line dance class are offered 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125, organizers said. For more information, call (229) 455-2267.
Line dance classes offered
