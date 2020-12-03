NASHVILLE — Free beginner line dance classes are scheduled 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday each month at the Navhville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125. For more information, call (229) 455-2267.
Line dance classes offered
What's Trending
Articles
- (Update) Trump scheduled to visit Valdosta
- Georgia COVID-19 restrictions extended again
- Times working to confirm Trump rally
- Pair arrested for drugs, card fraud during traffic stop
- Valdosta police officers bitten, kicked while making arrest
- UPDATE: Tornado Warning expires
- Valdosta man arrested after high-speed car chase
- Valdosta police still seek missing mother, son
- Game On: Gamers wait hours for latest consoles
- Lowndes adds 10 COVID-19 cases, SGMC reports five deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.