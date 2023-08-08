VALDOSTA — A lightning strike sparked a fire that displaced eight people late last week, the fire department said.
At 5:10 p.m., Aug. 4, firefighters headed to a structure fire at 1000 Bunch Drive, according to a Valdosta Fire Department statement.
The first fire unit to arrive found smoke and fire visible from the front of the home, firefighters said.
About 17 fire personnel worked to bring the fire under control. The American Red Cross assisted with eight displaced occupants.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
