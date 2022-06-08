VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners approved of an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to provide lighting along the roundabout at Highway 122 and Bemiss Road/Walkers Crossing.
Chad McLeod, county engineering department head, said the GDOT and Lowndes County staff had meetings about the lighting in the areas for months as a part of Project P.I. No. 0016109. The project stipulates that lighting will be provided in neighboring Berrien and Lanier counties.
“The agreement states GDOT will provide the labor and materials to install the lighting and Lowndes County will be responsible for providing the energy, operation and maintenance of said lighting,” he said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter asked McLeod to clarify which systems that Lowndes County would be responsible for should the board approve.
“It is to my understanding that this is in a particular corner of Berrien, Lanier and Lowndes. There’ll be lights in multiple jurisdictions. So we’ll just be responsible for the four lights in our district?” he asked.
McLeod confirmed the county will only be responsible for the lighting systems that are located in the area and will start construction in early 2024 upon approval.
