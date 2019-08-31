From children to adults, people of all ages seem to enjoy viewing lighthouse photos as well as visiting the actual structures.
While many lighthouses no longer serve as navigational aids, their continued presence adds beauty to our landscapes and sea shores.
In early June, the two of us enjoyed several days of touring nearly a dozen of the historic beacons during a lighthouse festival in Door County, Wis. Combining lighthouse visits with cheese curds and fine beer – the two foundations of Wisconsin’s food pyramid – is about as good as life gets.
While America’s tallest lighthouses are on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, some of the most picturesque are among the 267 beacons along the shorelines of the Great Lakes.
Wisconsin is home to 30 of these, 11 of which are in Door County that consumes most of a peninsula jutting into Lake Michigan just north of the town of Green Bay. Door County’s 300 miles of uneven rocky shoreline make the surrounding waters sufficiently dangerous to shipping that a passage between an island and the peninsula’s tip became known as “Death’s Door.”
The county’s lighthouses date from the 1800s and are arrayed along each side of the peninsula, or on nearby islands just off the peninsula. Five lighthouses are on the peninsula’s northwest side that borders Green Bay, while six on the southeast side border Lake Michigan.
Door County Lighthouse Festivals are organized by the county’s Maritime Museum and take place during the second weekend each June and October.
Most lighthouses are accessible by land and may be visited throughout the year. Two are privately owned and closed to the public. Others that are normally closed to the public offer scheduled tours during the festivals.
The festival includes all-day trolley tours with stops at six lighthouses. Boat tours are available for visits to lighthouses accessible only by water. Kayak expeditions offer water views along the shoreline for the more adventurous.
The 2019 fall Door County Lighthouse Festival will be held Oct. 12, 13.
David and Kay Scott of Valdosta are authors of “Complete Guide to the National Park Lodges” (Globe Pequot). Visit them at mypages.valdosta.edu/dlscott/Scott.html.
If You Go
Lodging: Door County is filled with interesting family-owned inns, motels and cabins. We stayed at Carl’s at the Farm (www.GustavesGetaway.com), a country home near the village of Baileys Harbor. The large porch swing was a perfect spot for morning coffee while the rural location was a welcome place to return each evening. Nearby Baileys Harbor Schoolhouse Inn is also a good choice (www.BaileysHarborInn.com). For a water view, Hillside Inn in Ephraim has excellent views of Green Bay (www.HillsideOfDoorCounty.com).
Dining: Door County is populated by family-owned restaurants. We enjoyed an excellent dinner at Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Grill (www.FredAndFuzzys.com); and sampled wine and artisanal cheeses at Door Artisan Cheese where we later shared small plates at the adjoining Glacier Ledge restaurant (www.DoorArtisanCheese.com/Glacier-Ledge-Restaurant-and-Bar).
Additional Information: Door County Visitor Bureau, 1-800-527-3529; www.DoorCounty.com. Door County Maritime Museum; 1-920-743-5953; www.dcmm.org.
